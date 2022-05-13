Menu

Canada

New Brunswick advocate calls for law reform to better protect children’s rights

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. international student program looking for more host families' N.B. international student program looking for more host families
The New Brunswick International Student Program is looking for more host families. The program allows students from other countries to study in one of the province’s middle schools or high schools. And it’s seeing an increased demand again after numbers dropped during the pandemic. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate is calling for the adoption of a new Children’s Act as a way to better protect children’s rights in the province’s child welfare system.

A report today from Kelly Lamrock says that too often child protection cases linger unresolved, failing to meet the urgent duty to protect children from harm.

It says the proposed legislation to govern the child welfare system would allow co-ordination of all services affecting child welfare and provide for enforcement of children’s rights.

Read more: Lexi Daken’s family 1 year later and how the N.B. teen’s legacy is now helping others

Lamrock’s recommendations include better case planning and co-ordination among government departments to put a child’s needs first when they come in contact with the courts, and to ensure they are protected from abuse and neglect.

He says it’s easier to help children today than to deal with traumatized young adults later.

Read more: N.B. child care fee reduction won’t apply to school-aged children

The advocate is planning to publish a second report on child welfare within the next three weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
