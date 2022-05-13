SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID update: 1,453 people in hospital with the virus, 168 in intensive care

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to summer as COVID cases wane' Looking ahead to summer as COVID cases wane
WATCH ABOVE: (May 9) The latest COVID data shows cases are on the decline across Canada. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins us for an update as we prepare for the summer season.

Ontario is reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19. There are 168 people in intensive care with or due to the virus.

That marks an increase of two hospitalizations and a decrease of seven people in intensive care compared to Thursday’s report.

Last Friday, there were 1,662 people reported to be in hospital with COVID-19, with 210 in intensive care.

According to the latest provincial data, 60.08 per cent of people in hospital with COVID were admitted for another reason but tested positive for the virus, while 39.92 per cent were admitted because of COVID.

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor predicts ‘calm summer’ for COVID-19, worries about BA.4, BA.5

Of those in intensive care, 39.09 per cent were admitted for other reasons, while 60.91 per cent were admitted because of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Friday, 58.35 per cent of those in hospital with COVID were admitted for other reasons, while in intensive care units that figure was about 38.41 per cent.

Eighteen new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Friday, all of which occurred within the past month.

The provincial death toll stands at 13,052.

Read more: OMA releases ‘report card’ rating Ontario political parties’ health-care plans

The province is also reporting 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, but that is an underestimation due to PCR testing restrictions. There have now been 1,283,329 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

Trending Stories

There were 16,020 tests completed in the previous day; 5,856 tests remain under investigation.

The positivity rate stands at 12 per cent, up from 10.7 per cent on Thursday and down from 13.8 per cent last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario Covid Update tagOntario Hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers