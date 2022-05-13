Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 13

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Windsor: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Chatham-Kent: Announces a plan aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes longer. 9:30 a.m.

Stratford: Makes campaign stop. 2 p.m., The Milky Whey Fine Cheese Shop, 118 Ontario St

Read more: Ontario party leaders campaigning in southern Ontario again Friday

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrie: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., McReilly’s, 82 Dunlop St. E.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Attends sign wave with supporters. 8 a.m., Intersection of Imperial and Wellington.

Guelph: Makes announcement on ending legislated poverty. 9:30 a.m.

Guelph: Visit with mayor. 10 a.m.

Guelph: Visit to Muslim Society of Guelph. 1 p.m.

Guelph: Canvassing. 5:30 p.m., starting at Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.

Guelph: Attending Huntington’s Disease Awareness event. 9:30 p.m., city hall, 1 Carden St.

Advertisement