Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 13

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 6:31 am
ontario-votes-roundup.jpg View image in full screen
Ontario party leaders. From left to right: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca, PC Leader Doug Ford, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner. Global News via Canadian Press images

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Windsor: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Chatham-Kent: Announces a plan aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes longer. 9:30 a.m.

Stratford: Makes campaign stop. 2 p.m., The Milky Whey Fine Cheese Shop, 118 Ontario St

Read more: Ontario party leaders campaigning in southern Ontario again Friday

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m.

Barrie: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., McReilly’s, 82 Dunlop St. E.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Attends sign wave with supporters. 8 a.m., Intersection of Imperial and Wellington.

Guelph: Makes announcement on ending legislated poverty. 9:30 a.m.

Guelph: Visit with mayor. 10 a.m.

Read more: Ontario election 2022: Here’s what the PCs, NDP, Liberals and Greens have promised so far

Guelph: Visit to Muslim Society of Guelph. 1 p.m.

Guelph: Canvassing. 5:30 p.m., starting at Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.

Guelph: Attending Huntington’s Disease Awareness event. 9:30 p.m., city hall, 1 Carden St.

