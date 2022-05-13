Menu

Politics

Ontario party leaders campaigning in southern Ontario again Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Controversy on Day 9 of the Ontario election campaign' Controversy on Day 9 of the Ontario election campaign
WATCH ABOVE: (May 12) On day nine of the Ontario provincial election campaign, the gloves have dropped. As Alan Carter reports, parties have begun deploying months of research in hopes of taking down opposing candidates.

Ontario’s main party leaders are campaigning in the southern part of the province again today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Windsor, where he’s expected to make an announcement this morning.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath is in Chatham-Kent and Stratford to announce a plan aiming to help seniors stay in their homes longer.

Read more: Here are the different ways voters can cast a ballot in the Ontario election

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in the Greater Toronto Area for the second straight day and is set to make an announcement on the cost of living.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner has multiple events in Guelph, including an announcement on ending legislated poverty.

Ontario voters go to the polls on June 2.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
