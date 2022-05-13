Menu

Politics

Ontario Liberals and NDP offer different rent control promises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2022 10:52 am
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca speaks to journalists following an announcement in Etobicoke, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca speaks to journalists following an announcement in Etobicoke, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s Liberals are promising to reinstate rent control as it existed before the 2018 election if they form government.

Leader Steven Del Duca says the pledge is part of the housing plank of his party’s platform.

Before the Progressive Conservatives took power in 2018, landlords could only raise rent at a set rate each year during a lease, usually between 0.5 and 3 per cent.

Ontario NDP, Liberals eye four day work weeks in proposed pilot projects

That’s still in place for units built before 2018, but those created after are not subject to rent control.

Del Duca says the two-tiered system has made housing less affordable in the midst of a crisis, and his government would bring back the old system.

The NDP have promised to go even farther than the Liberals, preventing landlords from jacking up rent between leases.

They say that would remove the financial incentive for landlords to push out tenants so they can raise raise rent.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
