Two Saskatoon police officers on canine unit charged with aggravated assault

Saskatoon Police Service says two of its officers are facing charges of aggravated assault after two separate and unrelated incidents in 2019 and 2020.

In the first instance, an officer assigned to the canine unit with 13 years of service with the SPS has been charged in relation to a response to an evade-police incident.

According to a SPS release, around 8:50 p.m. on July 12, 2019, patrol officers saw a man in a vehicle who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but SPS said the suspect refused to stop. The Air Support Unit monitored the vehicle from above and led responding units to an alley behind Milton Street where the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot.

SPS say the officer began issuing commands for the suspect to stop but he continued to run.

“The police service dog was deployed and engaged the suspect as other officers attempted to take him into custody,” SPS stated.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for a dog bite.

SPS say the suspect vehicle and license plate were found to be stolen. The suspect was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, evade police, possession of false identity documents and mischief.

A second member assigned to the canine who also has 13 years of service with SPS is charged in connection with a response to a break and enter.

According to SPS, the officer was first on the scene of a break and enter in progress to a fenced compound on June 1, 2020 around 9 p.m.

A man matching the suspect description was found running from the scene.

“Commands were issued to stop, however the male continued to flee. The police service dog was deployed and engaged the suspect.”

The man was treated for a dog bite.

The suspect was charged with break and enter, possession of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), and breach of conditions.

The SPS say they were later notified by the Provincial Complaints Commission that formal complaints had been received and an investigation into each incident had begun.

The SPS was notified on April 21 of this year that based on the PCC investigation, the crown recommended charges of aggravated assault.

Both officers charged are assigned to administrative duties, SPS say, pending the outcome of proceedings in court.

A court date has been scheduled for May 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper and deputy chief Mitch Yuzdepski will be holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to ensure the public that while today’s announcement may be concerning, we have a very highly trained, professional Canine Unit,” Cooper said in the press release.

“We must respect the court process while continuing to take every opportunity to both support our members and review responses to calls for service where use-of-force is required.”

