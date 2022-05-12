Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing in Cobourg sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Stabbing in Cobourg sends 1 to hospital: police' Stabbing in Cobourg sends 1 to hospital: police
Cobourg police say one man was sent to hospital with minor injuries following a stabbing on Wednesday night.

One person was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Havelock Street and James Street West.

Police say one man was injured in an altercation and transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries. The victim was later released.

Read more: Woman critically injured after stabbing at Pickering home, son arrested, police say

Brighton OPP and the Durham Regional Police Service K9 unit also attended to assist in the investigation.

Trending Stories

Police on Thursday morning said the investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made.

“This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking residents who live in the area or were in the area at the time to check their security cameras or dash cameras in the event that the incident was captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service criminal investigations branch, acting detective James Egas, at 905-372-6821 ext. 1004, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagCobourg tagCobourg Police Service tagCobourg crime tagCobourg stabbing tagHavelock Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers