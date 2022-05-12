Stabbing in Cobourg sends 1 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Havelock Street and James Street West.

Police say one man was injured in an altercation and transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries. The victim was later released.

Brighton OPP and the Durham Regional Police Service K9 unit also attended to assist in the investigation.

Police on Thursday morning said the investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made.

“This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no concern for public safety at this time,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking residents who live in the area or were in the area at the time to check their security cameras or dash cameras in the event that the incident was captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service criminal investigations branch, acting detective James Egas, at 905-372-6821 ext. 1004, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.