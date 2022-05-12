Twelve Manitobans to receive province’s top honour in July

Send this page to someone via email

What do an Olympic gold medalist, a musician who helps people in conflict zones, and an advocate for new immigrants have in common?

They’re all among the 12 Manitobans who will receive the province’s highest honour, the Order of Manitoba, this July.

“The 12 exceptional Manitobans being inducted into the Order of Manitoba this year epitomize the abundance of talent and spirit of giving that makes Manitoba so special,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.

“In areas as diverse as the arts, business, philanthropy, education and sports, the honourees are all inspirational leaders and role models whose impact has been felt at the local, national and international levels. It is my honour and privilege to bestow this honour upon them.”

This year’s new inductees are:

Mohamed El Tassi, owner of Sargent Blue Jeans and a longtime supporter of charities for those with intellectual disabilities and experiencing homelessness

Andre Lewis, artistic director of the world-renowned Royal Winnipeg Ballet for more than 25 years

Andrew Paterson, president of Paterson GlobalFoods, former chair of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, and funder of student programs

Shirley Richardson, a Second World War veteran and donor of more than $2 million to Canada’s Diversity Gardens at Assiniboine Park

Desiree Scott, a soccer star and three-time Olympic medallist who earned a gold medal as a member of Canada’s national women’s team in the 2020 Olympics, and an athlete ambassador for youth sports programs

Darcy Ataman, founder of Make Music Matter, which works with vulnerable people in conflict and post-conflict zones around the world

James Eldridge, non-partisan advisor to eight premiers over almost a half-century career in public service

Doug Harvey, founder of the DLH Group, named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year for his charitable donations

Leo Ledohowski, owner of CanadInns, who has supported countless initiatives across the province, including Special Olympics Manitoba and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Megumi Maskai, a Brandon-based pianist and educator, who is past artistic director of the Eckhardt-Gramatté National Music Competition supporting Canadian composers

Alix Jean-Paul, educator, developer of workshops to help new immigrants and refugees navigate schools and other systems when they arrive in Canada

Marcy Markusa, longtime CBC radio broadcaster and first female host of a top-rated morning show in Winnipeg

Manitobans appointed to the order can use the “O.M.” initials after their names for life, and will become part of the permanent list on display at the Manitoba Legislature.

The 12 new appointees will be invested into the order July 14.

