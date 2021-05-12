Order of Manitoba inductees include former premier, singer-songwriter

Send this page to someone via email

A new group of 12 outstanding Manitobans is being tapped to receive the province’s highest honour.

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon announced the Order of Manitoba’s latest class on Wednesday — a group that includes a former premier, and inductees from the arts, sciences, business, politics, and beyond.

“The exceptional women and men to be invested into the Order of Manitoba serve to inspire us all and reinforce that each of us has the power to make a difference,” said Filmon, the order’s chancellor.

“These individuals truly exemplify resiliency, adaptability and leadership, and they are all most worthy of acknowledgement and acclaim. We are proud to celebrate the passion and leadership of these great Manitobans.”

The 2021 class includes:

award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Bell

transportation executive and former Winnipeg International Airport CEO Franklin (Lynn) Bishop

Indigenous historian, storyteller, educator and elder Ruth Christie

canola researcher and food science writer Michael Eskin

aquatic ecologist and Manitoba Historical Society president Gordon Goldsborough

former Wawanesa Mutual CEO Gregg Hanson, known for his dedication to community service

Film producer and Eagle Vision co-owner Kyle Irving

Winnipeg Folk Festival founding director and veteran of the Winnipeg arts community Ava Kobrinsky

Manitoba Museum CEO and longtime advocate of arts and culture Claudette Leclerc

internationally recognized women’s rights advocate Doris Mae Oulton

Manitoba’s 21st premier, Greg Selinger

entrepeneur and philanthropist Arni Thorsteinson

The Order of Manitoba recipients will be formally invested at a July 15 ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building — dependent, of course, on pandemic restrictions.

