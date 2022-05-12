Menu

Politics

Doug Ford promises to ‘tighten’ election financing laws after MPP allowance controversy

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 11:07 am
Click to play video: '8 Ontario Progressive Conservatives received thousands of dollars in ‘allowances’' 8 Ontario Progressive Conservatives received thousands of dollars in ‘allowances’
After the NDP called out two PC cabinet ministers for receiving thousands of dollars in allowance top-up, a Global News investigation has found a total of eight PC MPPs did the same thing. While the payments on top of the salaries are allowed, questions on ethics remain. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is promising to “tighten” up election financing rules after a Global News investigation revealed eight PC MPPs were given allowances from their local riding associations — paid for by party donors and taxpayers.

The MPP allowances, laid out in constituency association annual returns filed with Elections Ontario, detailed that thousands of dollars were paid to eight PC MPPs between 2018 and 2021.

While some MPPs were given specific funds for child care or vehicle allowances, itemized receipts and line-by-line expenditures were unavailable, raising questions over exactly how the money was spent.

Read more: Ontario NDP promise to ban MPP allowances from party donors

While addressing the controversy for the first time, Thursday, Ford said he “wasn’t too happy” when he learned of the issue, but defended the expenses.

“I’ve been assured that all rules were followed, the expenses are independently audited, they’re reviewed and approved by Elections (Ontario),” Ford emphasized.

While Ford said, if re-elected, the Ontario PC Party would strike an all-party committee to review election financing laws and “tighten them up.”

The Ontario NDP, however is calling on Ford to go even further and force the MPPs to pay back the financial top-ups.

“They’ve treated these riding association accounts like personal ATMs. Every Conservative who took these top-ups should pay them back,” said Taras Natyshak, an NDP MPP not running for re-election.

Click to play video: 'Ontario election 2022: Ford absent from campaign trail, Horwath and Del Duca make new pledges' Ontario election 2022: Ford absent from campaign trail, Horwath and Del Duca make new pledges
Ontario election 2022: Ford absent from campaign trail, Horwath and Del Duca make new pledges

 

