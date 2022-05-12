Suspect sought after 5-year-old child picked up by hair in Toronto park, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a young child was picked up by their hair at a park on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call for an assault at Grange Park downtown at around 3:35 p.m.

It was reported to officers that the suspect, who was not wearing a shirt, allegedly approached a five-year-old who was playing at the park and then picked up the child by their hair.

A witness saw what happened and intervened to help the child, police said.

The suspect then walked away towards Queen Street West.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, about five-foot-eight with a medium build, short brown hair, and an unshaved face.

He was was wearing a black shirt tied around his neck, black jeans rolled up and red shoes.

Anyone with information or who spots someone with that description is asked to call police.