Crime

Suspect sought after 5-year-old child picked up by hair in Toronto park, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 9:58 am
A photo of the suspect wanted for assault of a 5-year-old child in Toronto. View image in full screen
A photo of the suspect wanted for assault of a 5-year-old child in Toronto. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a young child was picked up by their hair at a park on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call for an assault at Grange Park downtown at around 3:35 p.m.

It was reported to officers that the suspect, who was not wearing a shirt, allegedly approached a five-year-old who was playing at the park and then picked up the child by their hair.

A witness saw what happened and intervened to help the child, police said.

Police search for suspect with French bulldog following Toronto assault

The suspect then walked away towards Queen Street West.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, about five-foot-eight with a medium build, short brown hair, and an unshaved face.

He was was wearing a black shirt tied around his neck, black jeans rolled up and red shoes.

Anyone with information or who spots someone with that description is asked to call police.

