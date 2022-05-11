Police search for suspect with French bulldog following Toronto assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after an assault in Toronto on Friday afternoon.
In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to an assault call in the area of King Street West and Blue Jays Way around 2:37 p.m. on Friday.
Police said the suspect and another man were involved in a “verbal altercation,” before the suspect walked up to the victim in his car and hit him “repeatedly” in the face. He allegedly then kicked the car and caused damage.
A passerby tried to intervene “on numerous occasions” to stop the assault from continuing, police said.
Police said the suspect was 35 to 45 years of age with a thin build, average height and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with white mesh in the back and black front and grey sweater.
He had grey pants, white shoes and large, white headphones. Police said he also had a dark brown brindle French bulldog.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
