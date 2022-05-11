Legislature love: B.C. MLA proposes to partner from legislature floor

Send this page to someone via email

Before Question Period in the B.C. legislature on Wednesday, it was pop the question period.

A very nervous Port Moody-Coquitlam MLA Rick Glumac used his time allotted for a members statement to propose to his partner Haven Lurbiecki.

“I just want to say you fill my heart with love, and I’m not afraid to share that with everyone. Will you marry me?” Glumac asked.

Much to Glumac’s relief, Luriecki said yes over the claps of the MLAs filling the chamber.

Glumac told the house his now fiancé is an “amazing person with such a big heart” and a passion for making the world a better place.

The couple met four years ago.

The custom engagement ring features a blue diamond.

“I know that our life is just beginning. There are a lot of adventures ahead for us, and I look forward to all those adventures,” Glumac said.

Speaker Raj Chouhan declared the marriage the first of it’s kind in the Commonwealth, but there have in fact been numerous proposals in legislatures across the world.

In 2017, Australian MP Tim Wilson proposed to his long-term partner Ryan Bolger in the House of Representatives.

In 2018, Quebec MNA Eric Lefebvre made a statement on Valentine’s Day proposing to his longtime partner, Geneviève Laliberté, who was sitting in the press gallery.

Following the proposal in the Legislature, Glumac went up to the public gallery and presented Lurbiecki with the ring.