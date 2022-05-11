Menu

Crime

Man escapes Deschambault Lake RCMP custody after appearing in court

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 6:57 pm
Deschambault Lake RCMP are searching for a 21-year-old man who escaped from their custody when he was being escorted to a parked police vehicle after court.
Deschambault Lake RCMP are searching for a 21-year-old man who escaped from their custody when he was being escorted to a parked police vehicle after court. Provided by: Saskatchewan RCMP

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who escaped police custody.

Deschambault Lake RCMP stated that Keith McCallum escaped police custody at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 4, when he fled on foot when being escorted to a parked police vehicle.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Saskatchewan in 2022

According to police, McCallum was in court to address numerous charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, break and enter, and failure to comply.

Police said McCallum has been charged with escaping lawful custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Deschambault Lake RCMP are actively working to find and arrest him and are now asking the public for assistance in locating him,” police said.

Read more: North Battleford RCMP make arrest following armed and barricaded crisis

McCallum is described as being approximately five feet eight inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black, chin-length hair often pulled back in a ponytail and brown eyes. McCallum is known to frequent the community of Pelican Narrows.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding McCallum’s whereabouts to call Deschambault Lake RCMP at 306-632-2392, 911 in an emergency or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

