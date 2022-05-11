COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new hospitalized cases, outbreak at Campbellford group home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:15 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 149 — down from 154 reported on May 9 — with 38 new cases, including 16 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Among the 149 active cases are 68 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 70 in Northumberland County and 11 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 119 — unchanged since May 9 when three new deaths were reported. There have been 43 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. There have been three deaths reported over the past 14 days.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 129 reported so far in 2022 — two new admissions since May 9 — with 61 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 60 in Northumberland County (one more) and seven in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two patients as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 has not been identified as the primary cause of admission for either case.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported seven hospitalized cases, with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,330 cases in 2022 and 9,102 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,670 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 594 cases this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.”

New outbreaks reported:

Community Living Campbellford group home in Campbellford: Declared Wednesday, May 11.

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8.

Declared May 8. Caressant Care (McLaughlin) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2. Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4.

(McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

(Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2.

in Campbellford: Declared May 2. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared April 29.

in Port Hope: Declared April 29. Brown Residence Group Home in Kirkfield: Declared April 29.

in Kirkfield: Declared April 29. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27. Central East Correctional Centre — facility-wide outbreak: Declared April 11. The province on May 5 reported 22 active cases among inmates.

— facility-wide outbreak: Declared April 11. The province on May 5 reported 22 active cases among inmates. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth: Declared April 14. As of May 10, the Correctional Service of Canada reported six active cases among federal inmates (most recent data).

in Warkworth: Declared April 14. As of May 10, the Correctional Service of Canada reported six active cases among federal inmates (most recent data). William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released on Monday:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.7 per cent with three doses.

88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.7 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,900 first doses, 153,715 second doses and 101,194 third doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

