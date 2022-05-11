SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec lost almost $1B on COVID-19 protective equipment: auditor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest aircraft carrying PPE lands in Quebec' Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest aircraft carrying PPE lands in Quebec
The world's largest cargo plane landed at Mirabel Airport north of Montreal Friday night carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Quebec's frontline healthcare workers fight the COVID-19 outbreak – May 2, 2020

Quebec’s auditor general says the province overpaid on personal protective equipment during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic by almost $1 billion.

Guylaine Leclerc’s new report says the provincial government was unprepared for the pandemic and rushed into purchasing equipment at high prices.

Read more: Where do all the masks go? One Quebec company says it shouldn’t be the garbage

She says that by the end of March 2021, the value of the equipment purchased by the province had dropped by $938 million.

Leclerc says of that amount, the province lost $671 million in the value of its stockpile and another $267 million connected to contracts for equipment and prepaid orders.

Trending Stories

Read more: Boosting PPE supply ‘not a top priority’ in years before outbreak: minister

Story continues below advertisement

She says the government should have acted faster to procure equipment, noting that the first bulk purchases were made on March 22, 2020, despite the fact the first infections in the province were detected on Feb. 27 of that year.

The auditor general adds that the government has launched lawsuits valued at $170 million in connection with equipment orders that were never delivered or faulty.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec auditor general tagQuebec PPE tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers