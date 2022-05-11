Menu

Canada

Quebec asks feds to close Roxham Road, says province can’t handle influx of refugees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 11:22 am
Asylum seekers cross the border from New York into Canada at Roxham Road, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hemmingford, Que. View image in full screen
Asylum seekers cross the border from New York into Canada at Roxham Road, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hemmingford, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is asking the federal government to close a wooded border crossing south of Montreal because the province can’t handle the number of asylum seekers entering the country.

Premier François Legault says more than 100 refugee claimants are entering Quebec every day from the United States through a rural path called Roxham Road.

The popular unofficial border crossing was closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and reopened last November.

Legault told reporters Wednesday that many of those crossing at Roxham Road are not really refugees and are eventually ordered to leave Canada.

Under the 2004 Canada-United States Safe Third Country Agreement, refugee claimants who enter Canada outside an official port of entry must be processed in Canada and cannot be immediately returned to the United States.

The premier says the federal government takes 14 months to study an asylum claim and in the meantime, Quebec has to house and care for would-be refugees and school their children.

Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet told reporters in a separate briefing today the province does not have the capacity to welcome the influx of claimants with dignity and humanity.

Click to play video: 'Quebec has received 1,000 health card requests from Ukrainian refugees' Quebec has received 1,000 health card requests from Ukrainian refugees
Quebec has received 1,000 health card requests from Ukrainian refugees – Apr 25, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
