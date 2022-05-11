Quebec man apologizes for assaulting teen referee at grandson’s soccer game

Send this page to someone via email

A man has anonymously apologized for his role in a violent altercation against a teenage referee during a soccer game on Montreal’s West Island.

The incident, which was captured on video, shows an adult descending from the stands and appearing to assault the official before other spectators step in.

In a letter published by Soccer Quebec, the man writes he was attending his grandson’s U14 game last weekend in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The man — who does not provide his name — said he “initiated a verbal and then physical altercation with a young linesman.”

“I behaved in an unacceptable way and I take responsibility for it,” the letter reads. “Rest assured that I deeply regret it.

“As a former teacher, I am particularly aware that this is a very bad example for 14 year olds.”

The altercation only ended when other spectators jumped in, tackled the man and stopped him. The incident has sent shockwaves through the sports community, among teams and soccer associations.

Quebec’s junior sports minister even weighed in on social media. Isabelle Charest called the incident “unacceptable.”

Earlier this week, Soccer Lac St-Louis said the teenage referee was doing well and recovering from the experience.

The man wrote he is aware his gesture “cannot be erased,” but that he wants to apologize “first and foremost” to the referee and his family.

He also apologized to both teams, game officials and the other spectators.

“I also started a process to get help, because my gesture was unjustifiable and did not represent who I am or what I want to be,” he wrote.

— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez