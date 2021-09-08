Menu

Canada

CF Montreal bans rowdy groups for ‘rash of incidents’ in supporters section

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 11:01 am

CF Montreal is closing its supporters section indefinitely following what the club calls a “rash of incidents” that include violence, intimidation and unauthorized pyrotechnics.

The club issued a statement Wednesday saying the Ultras Montreal 2002 and affiliated groups are banned from Stade Saputo and all official team activities beginning Sept. 11, when Montreal (8-7-7) hosts Nashville SC.

The club says the move follows repeated warnings over violence, physical and verbal aggression, intimidation and vandalism, and unauthorized pyrotechnics, smoke bombs and “incendiary devices.”

Read more: CF Montreal is the new name of the Montreal Impact

The statement says Montreal supporters were also involved in a confrontation on Aug. 27 where Toronto FC supporters were allegedly physically assaulted outside the stadium.

The club says TFC responded by requesting an exemption to an MLS policy calling for it to provide away tickets for Montreal fans to attend a game in Toronto on Oct. 23.

The club says the league has indicated action could be taken against CF Montreal and its fans if “this type of behaviour continues.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
