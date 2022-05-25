Ontario election 2022: Spadina-Fort York

Spadina-Fort York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Chris Glover who first took office in 2018. Glover collected 24,677 votes, winning 49.62 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Spadina-Fort York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Chris Glover (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Husain Neemuchwala Ontario Liberal Party: Chi Nguyen Green Party of Ontario: Cara Des Granges New Blue: Angela Asher Stop the New Sex-Ed Agenda: Jan Osko

