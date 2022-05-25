SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Simcoe North

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Simcoe North is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jill Dunlop who first took office in 2018. Dunlop collected 25,236 votes, winning 46.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe North in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Jill Dunlop (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Elizabeth Van Houtte

Ontario Liberal Party: Aaron Cayden Hiltz

Green Party of Ontario: Krystal Brooks

New Blue: Mark Douris

Libertarian: William Joslin

Ontario Party: Aaron MacDonald

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario election riding tagSimcoe North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers