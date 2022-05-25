Ontario election 2022: Simcoe North

Simcoe North is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Jill Dunlop who first took office in 2018. Dunlop collected 25,236 votes, winning 46.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe North in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Jill Dunlop (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Elizabeth Van Houtte Ontario Liberal Party: Aaron Cayden Hiltz Green Party of Ontario: Krystal Brooks New Blue: Mark Douris Libertarian: William Joslin Ontario Party: Aaron MacDonald

Advertisement