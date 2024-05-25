Youth stabbed near Square One mall after altercation: Peel police

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police told Global News Saturday a young person had been sent to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation with another young person near Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., Friday night.

Officers responded to calls reporting the incident shortly before 11 p.m.

“An altercation between two young persons escalated to the point of one stabbing the other,” police said in an emailed statement.

The most recent update indicated the victim was in stable condition, they said.

“One young person has been arrested and charged with robbery,” the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been made available.