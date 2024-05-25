Menu

Crime

Youth stabbed near Square One mall after altercation: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Responding officers say calls reporting the incident came in around 10:52 p.m. Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Responding officers say calls reporting the incident came in around 10:52 p.m. Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police told Global News Saturday a young person had been sent to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation with another young person near Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., Friday night.

Officers responded to calls reporting the incident shortly before 11 p.m.

“An altercation between two young persons escalated to the point of one stabbing the other,” police said in an emailed statement.

The most recent update indicated the victim was in stable condition, they said.

“One young person has been arrested and charged with robbery,” the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been made available.

More on Crime
