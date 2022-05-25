Ontario election 2022: Parkdale-High Park

Parkdale-High Park is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche who first took office in 2018. Karpoche collected 32,407 votes, winning 59.41 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parkdale-High Park in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Bhutila Karpoche (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Monika Frejlich Ontario Liberal Party: Karim Bardeesy Green Party of Ontario: Patrick Macklem Communist: Gunes Agduk New Blue: Danielle Height Ontario Party: Craig Peskett The People's Political Party: Oliver Roberts

