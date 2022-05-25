Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Parkdale-High Park

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Parkdale-High Park is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche who first took office in 2018. Karpoche collected 32,407 votes, winning 59.41 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parkdale-High Park in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Bhutila Karpoche (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Monika Frejlich

Ontario Liberal Party: Karim Bardeesy

Green Party of Ontario: Patrick Macklem

Communist: Gunes Agduk

New Blue: Danielle Height

Ontario Party: Craig Peskett

The People's Political Party: Oliver Roberts

