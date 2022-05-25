Ontario election 2022: Mississauga-Malton

Mississauga-Malton is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Deepak Anand who first took office in 2018. Anand collected 14,712 votes, winning 39.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Malton in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Deepak Anand (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Waseem Ahmed Ontario Liberal Party: Aman Gill Green Party of Ontario: Robert Chan New Blue: Van Nguyen

