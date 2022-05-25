Ontario election 2022: Mississauga-Lakeshore

Mississauga-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Rudy Cuzzetto who first took office in 2018. Cuzzetto collected 22,520 votes, winning 42.33 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Lakeshore in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Rudy Cuzzetto (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Julia Kole
Ontario Liberal Party: Elizabeth Mendes
Green Party of Ontario: David Zeni
Ontario Party: George Cescon
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Brian Crombie
New Blue: Renata Cynarska
