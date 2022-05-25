Ontario election 2022: London West

London West is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peggy Sattler who first took office in 2013. Sattler collected 32,644 votes, winning 55.33 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Peggy Sattler (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Paul Paolatto Ontario Liberal Party: Vanessa Lalonde Green Party of Ontario: Colleen McCauley Libertarian: Jacques Y Boudreau Consensus Ontario: Brad Harness New Blue: Kristopher Hunt Freedom Party of Ontario: Mike McMullen Ontario Party: Cynthia Workman

