Canada

Ontario election 2022: Kingston and the Islands

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Kingston and the Islands is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Ian Arthur. Arthur collected 21,788 votes, winning 39.16 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Gary Bennett

Ontario NDP: Mary Rita Holland

Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Hsu

Green Party of Ontario: Zachary Typhair

Ontario Party: Shalea Beckwith

Consensus Ontario: Laurel Claus Johnson

Independent: Shelley Joanne Galloway

New Blue: Stephen Skyvington

Communist: Sebastian Vaillancourt

