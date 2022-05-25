Ontario election 2022: Kingston and the Islands

Kingston and the Islands is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Ian Arthur. Arthur collected 21,788 votes, winning 39.16 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Gary Bennett Ontario NDP: Mary Rita Holland Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Hsu Green Party of Ontario: Zachary Typhair Ontario Party: Shalea Beckwith Consensus Ontario: Laurel Claus Johnson Independent: Shelley Joanne Galloway New Blue: Stephen Skyvington Communist: Sebastian Vaillancourt

