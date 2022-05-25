Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:25 pm

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagAssault tagKelowna RCMP tagdowntown kelowna tagCst. Siggy Pietrzak tagSiggy Pietrzak tagarrest assault trial tagRCMP assault trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Story continues below advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Story continues below advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Story continues below advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

By Staff Global News
Posted

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers