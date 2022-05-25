Ontario election 2022: Haldimand-Norfolk

Send this page to someone via email

Haldimand-Norfolk is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Toby Barrett. Barrett collected 28,889 votes, winning 57.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

