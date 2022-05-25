Ontario election 2022: Etobicoke Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Etobicoke Centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Kinga Surma who first took office in 2018. Surma collected 24,432 votes, winning 43 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Kinga Surma (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Heather Vickers-Wong Ontario Liberal Party: Noel Semple Green Party of Ontario: Brian MacLean Ontario Party: Mitchell Gilboy New Blue: Cathy Habus None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Richard M. Kiernicki Ontario Moderate Party: Genadij Zaitsev

