Canada

Ontario election 2022: Essex

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Essex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Taras Natyshak. Natyshak collected 26,134 votes, winning 47.95 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Anthony Leardi

Ontario NDP: Ron LeClair

Ontario Liberal Party: Manpreet Brar

Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Wendler

Ontario Party: Frank Causarano

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Kevin Linfield

New Blue: Danielle Sylvester

