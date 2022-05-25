Ontario election 2022: Essex

Send this page to someone via email

Essex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Taras Natyshak. Natyshak collected 26,134 votes, winning 47.95 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Anthony Leardi Ontario NDP: Ron LeClair Ontario Liberal Party: Manpreet Brar Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Wendler Ontario Party: Frank Causarano None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Kevin Linfield New Blue: Danielle Sylvester

Advertisement