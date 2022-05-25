Ontario election 2022: Essex

Essex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Taras Natyshak. Natyshak collected 26,134 votes, winning 47.95 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Essex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Anthony Leardi
Ontario NDP: Ron LeClair
Ontario Liberal Party: Manpreet Brar
Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Wendler
Ontario Party: Frank Causarano
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Kevin Linfield
New Blue: Danielle Sylvester
