Ontario election 2022: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Chatham-Kent-Leamington is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Party MPP Rick Nicholls who first took office in 2011. Nicholls collected 24,078 votes, winning 51.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chatham-Kent-Leamington in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Party: Rick Nicholls (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Trevor Jones Ontario NDP: Brock McGregor Ontario Liberal Party: Audrey Festeryga Green Party of Ontario: Jennifer Surerus New Blue: Rhonda Jubenville

