Canada

Ontario election 2022: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Chatham-Kent-Leamington is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Party MPP Rick Nicholls who first took office in 2011. Nicholls collected 24,078 votes, winning 51.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chatham-Kent-Leamington in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Party: Rick Nicholls (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Trevor Jones

Ontario NDP: Brock McGregor

Ontario Liberal Party: Audrey Festeryga

Green Party of Ontario: Jennifer Surerus

New Blue: Rhonda Jubenville

