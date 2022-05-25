Ontario election 2022: Brantford-Brant

Brantford-Brant is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Will Bouma who first took office in 2018. Bouma collected 24,437 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brantford-Brant in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Will Bouma (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Harvey Bischof Ontario Liberal Party: Ruby Toor Green Party of Ontario: Karleigh Csordas Canadians' Choice Party: Leslie Bory New Blue: Tad Brudzinski Libertarian: Rob Ferguson Independent: John Turmel Ontario Party: Allan Wilson

