Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Wednesday, May 11

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No scheduled public events.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Brampton: Announces plan to put money back in drivers’ pockets. 9:30 a.m.

Waterdown: Visits cafe with local candidate. 12:30 p.m., Copper Kettle Cafe. 312 Dundas St. E. #4

Thamesford: Visits farm with local candidate. 2 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes a health care announcement. 9 a.m.

Vaughan: Participates in McHappy Day. 12 p.m., 6130 Hwy 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Ajax: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 527 Kingston Road West.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Lively: Makes “major” announcement on climate, jobs and affordability. 9:30 a.m.

Barrie: Attends sign wave alongside local candidates. 1 p.m., Intersection of Innisfil Beach Road/Highway 27

Guelph: Attends Young Greens Meet & Greet. 4:30 p.m., Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.

Guelph: Attends Shelldale Child & Youth In Care Day Event. 5:30 p.m.

Guelph: Participates in all-candidates Guelph debate hosted by the seniors living community Village by the Arboretum. 7 p.m., Village by the Arboretum Hall, 33 Village Green Dr.