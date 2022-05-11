Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Wednesday, May 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 6:25 am
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No scheduled public events.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Brampton: Announces plan to put money back in drivers’ pockets. 9:30 a.m.

Waterdown: Visits cafe with local candidate. 12:30 p.m., Copper Kettle Cafe. 312 Dundas St. E. #4

Thamesford: Visits farm with local candidate. 2 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes a health care announcement. 9 a.m.

Vaughan: Participates in McHappy Day. 12 p.m., 6130 Hwy 7.

Ajax: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 527 Kingston Road West.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Lively: Makes “major” announcement on climate, jobs and affordability. 9:30 a.m.

Barrie: Attends sign wave alongside local candidates. 1 p.m., Intersection of Innisfil Beach Road/Highway 27

Guelph: Attends Young Greens Meet & Greet. 4:30 p.m., Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.

Guelph: Attends Shelldale Child & Youth In Care Day Event. 5:30 p.m.

Guelph: Participates in all-candidates Guelph debate hosted by the seniors living community Village by the Arboretum. 7 p.m., Village by the Arboretum Hall, 33 Village Green Dr.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
