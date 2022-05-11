B.C. sitar player who performed at Mount Everest gains renown for open-air concerts

Send this page to someone via email

A recent trip to Nepal was an opportunity Sharanjeet Singh couldn’t pass up.

A group of fellow nature lovers wondered if he’d be interested in seeing Mount Everest.

“I said I will come on one condition: My sitar is coming with me,” he told Global’s This is BC.

His performance at Everett base camp was just the latest in a series of open-air shows.

Most times, though, it’s just him and the great outdoors.

“I say I’m performing in front of my favourite audience. Trees, skies, clouds, waves. I just play for them.”

This musical odyssey started in India and was really fuelled when, as a teenager, his teacher told him to just focus on his academics.

“She told me, ‘You think you’re smart enough to do science and all that, but you’re not smart enough to do music,'” Singh recalled.

That was all the motivation he needed.

He convinced his parents to buy him a sitar, and has learned from several accomplished players.

Seven years ago, the sitar star moved to B.C. to learn western classical music, and has since toured the West Coast performing in front of live audiences.

It’s a love for music that’s been slowing gaining followers thanks to a desire to play everywhere, and for anyone who wants to listen.

“Here in Canada, Indian classic music is just this little sproutling,” he said. “It’s growing and I have a little part. I have a little niche for my music and I’m grateful for that.”

