Crime

Human remains discovered by resident in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 6:22 pm
Durham police on the scene. View image in full screen
Durham police on the scene. DRP/Twitter

Police are investigating after human remains were found in Uxbridge, Ont., a town northeast of Toronto.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the remains were discovered by a resident on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased person was located near Concession Road 6 on the town’s western edge.

Officers have not yet identified the deceased.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

“More information will follow when it becomes available,” police said.

More to follow…

