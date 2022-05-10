Human remains discovered by resident in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

Police are investigating after human remains were found in Uxbridge, Ont., a town northeast of Toronto.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said the remains were discovered by a resident on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased person was located near Concession Road 6 on the town’s western edge.
Officers have not yet identified the deceased.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
“More information will follow when it becomes available,” police said.
More to follow…
