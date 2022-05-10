Menu

Economy

Locked-out hotel workers reach tentative deal with Hilton Metrotown, union says

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Hotel workers union files human rights complaint against Pan Pacific Hotel' Hotel workers union files human rights complaint against Pan Pacific Hotel
WATCH: The hotel workers union has filed a human rights complaint against Vancouver's Pan Pacific Hotel, alleged that its decision to fire employees at the beginning of the pandemic disproportionately affected women of colour. Christa Dao reports – Oct 19, 2021

A group of hotel staff locked out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic have reached a tentative deal with their Burnaby, B.C. employer, according to their union.

After two days of mediation with the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown hotel, UNITE HERE Local 40 said a tentative new collective bargaining agreement was reached at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Workers will vote to ratify it Wednesday, and if approved, will begin the return-to-work process on Thursday, ending the year-long labour dispute.

“All along workers have been fighting to be able to fully return to their jobs at wages that would keep up with the living costs in the city, since it’s getting more and more expensive every year,” said Stephanie Fung, communications organizer for the union, in an interview.

Labour groups launch boycott of 2 B.C. hotels over pandemic firings

UNITE HERE Local 40 represents thousands of workers in B.C.’s hospitality sector, including the hotel, food service and airport industries.

During the pandemic last year, it said the Hilton Metrotown fired 97 of its members — including many women and people from racialized communities — and locked out another 70, who hit the picket line straight away.

In an email, Hilton Metrotown general manager Scott de Savoye said the hotel would not comment on this story until a final settlement has been reached. In previous statements, hotel management has said union claims that workers were locked out are false, and those workers can return anytime.

Click to play video: 'Hotel workers union files human rights complaint against Pan Pacific Hotel' Hotel workers union files human rights complaint against Pan Pacific Hotel
Hotel workers union files human rights complaint against Pan Pacific Hotel – Oct 19, 2021
