Aurora man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation: Toronto police

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said the force’s human trafficking enforcement team launched an investigation in March.

Officers said a woman met a man on an online dating platform and they “began an intimate relationship.”

Police said the man “procured her to work in the sex trade and trafficked her” throughout the Greater Toronto Area and in Montreal.

According to police, the man forced the woman to turn over all the money she earned while working in the sex trade to him.

Officers said he also withheld her identification and forced her to marry a man.

“He used deception, false promises and assaults to exercise control over her actions and movements,” the release said.

Officers said on April 27, Saman Rezvani, 28, from Aurora was arrested in Richmond Hill.

Police said a search warrant was also executed at a residence in Aurora.

Officers said Rezvani is now facing 13 charges, including trafficking in persons, assault and fraud.

According to police, the accused appeared in court in Toronto on April 29.

Police encouraged “all affected individuals” to come forward and report human trafficking.

“We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.