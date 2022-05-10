‘You may save a life’: Manitoba man donates blood 252 times

Send this page to someone via email

The act of giving is something that runs in Bob Loiselle’s blood.

The 73-year-old has donated blood 252 times.

Loiselle first donated in the early 1970s, after his mother was in a vehicle accident and required a spinal fusion.

“Without a blood transfusion, she might not have made it,” Loiselle told Global News.

“And after that I decided that if someone can save my mom, I should try and save somebody else.”

Loiselle says he started with donating whole blood, and then began donating plasma and platelets after his 100th donation as you can donate more frequently with plasma and platelets.

He says he feels better after donating, especially knowing he helped someone who may have been in a life and death situation.

“I remember once when I was giving whole blood I came in and you go through a screening procedure and they ask you various questions, and they asked if I had (taken) Aspirin and I said no,” he recalled.

“And they said, ‘Oh, that’s good because a surgery is slated for an infant this morning and they need your blood type’.”

Canada Blood Services says they’re in dire need of more donors like Loiselle.

“New donors are more important than ever. One in two people in Canada are eligible to donate blood, plasma, and platelets, yet only one in 81 does,” Canadian Blood Services associate director of donor relations and collection Mike Choi told Global News.

“What this means is our very small but dedicated group of regular donors do end up providing all the necessary products for Canadian patients.”

Choi adds the pandemic, like most things, had an impact on blood donations. And now with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, they’re seeing a drop in donations.

“We’re seeing more folks going out travelling, spending time with family and friends, going to live music events and generally taking part in things we’ve all been itching to get back to,” Choi said. “So blood donation just isn’t top of mind right now.”

“Now, with the recent lifting of restrictions and with the sixth wave, we’re seeing that added pressure on our ability to meet demand and get the adequate blood product that we need,” Choi added, urging everyone who is eligible to go to the Canadian Blood Services website to make an appointment to donate.

As for Loiselle, he now has his sights set on reaching his 300th donation in the next two years. But even after then, he has no plans on slowing down.

“I encourage everyone to donate. It’s in you to give and just know that you may save a life,” he said.

“I want to keep giving as long as I’m able.”

