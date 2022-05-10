Menu

Crime

Halton police investigate robbery at Milton pharmacy

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 3:07 pm
Two suspects wanted in Milton robbery
Two suspects use a stolen Jaguar to rob pharmacy in Milton. Halton Police Service

Halton police are looking for a pair of suspects believed to have robbed a pharmacy in Milton.

Investigators say the two men walked into the pharmacy at the Santa Maria Medical Centre at 604 Santa Maria Boulevard in Milton around 7pm on April 26th and demanded a staff member open the narcotics safe.

Read more: 6 arrested, charged in Halton Region sex trafficking operation

One of the suspects stole an unknown amount of narcotics, and then cash from the register.

The two suspects fled in a stolen 2017 blue Jaguar F5, which has been recovered.

Police say the suspects are also believed to be involved in similar robberies in Peel region and in Bradford that same day.

One suspect in Halton robbery
Halton Police service

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Mike Maltar of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2417.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

