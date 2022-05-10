Halton police investigate robbery at Milton pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police are looking for a pair of suspects believed to have robbed a pharmacy in Milton.

Investigators say the two men walked into the pharmacy at the Santa Maria Medical Centre at 604 Santa Maria Boulevard in Milton around 7pm on April 26th and demanded a staff member open the narcotics safe.

One of the suspects stole an unknown amount of narcotics, and then cash from the register.

The two suspects fled in a stolen 2017 blue Jaguar F5, which has been recovered.

Police say the suspects are also believed to be involved in similar robberies in Peel region and in Bradford that same day.

Halton Police service

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Mike Maltar of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2417.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.