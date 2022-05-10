6 arrested, charged in Halton Region sex trafficking operation

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) charged six people after an investigation into human trafficking.
Investigators say the arrests were tied to attempts to arrange meetings for sexual services with a 16-year-old girl during the first week of May.
“The project goal was to identify and arrest offenders seeking sexual services from females under the age of 18,” HRPS said in a release.
Those arrested have been charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining consideration of sexual services from a person under 18.
HRPS did not release the identity of the accused due to an ongoing investigation.
