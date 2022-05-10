1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Tilbury, Ont.

Chatham-Kent, Ont., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Queens Line near Davidson Road in Tilbury at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another was transported to hospital and has since been released.
No names are expected to be released out of respect for the families.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service traffic unit is currently investigating the collision.
