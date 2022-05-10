Menu

Canada

1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Tilbury, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 2:56 pm
Chatham-Kent emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Queens Line near Davidson Road in Tilbury on May 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Chatham-Kent emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Queens Line near Davidson Road in Tilbury on May 10, 2022. Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook

Chatham-Kent, Ont., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Queens Line near Davidson Road in Tilbury at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another was transported to hospital and has since been released.

Trending Stories

No names are expected to be released out of respect for the families.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service traffic unit is currently investigating the collision.

