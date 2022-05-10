Manitoba Camping Association gets $750K in provincial COVID-19 recovery cash

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Camping Association (MCA) is getting a one-time cash injection from the province to help bounce back from COVID-19.

The government announced $750,000 in funding for the association Tuesday.

“Manitoba children benefit from being outdoors and the learning experiences overnight camps offer,” said Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

“We recognize the importance of community-based organizations in building thriving and sustainable communities across the province. These funds will help camps mitigate the financial impacts of COVID-19 and support their continued operations.”

The grants will see up to $50,000 made available to individual overnight camps.

The province says eligible camps were impacted by closures during COVID-19 or the saw added financial strain opening under public health orders.

Eligible costs will include fixed operating costs such as property taxes, utilities and insurance, Clarke added.

Applications for the funding can be found on the MCA website until May 31.

Manitoba Government Announces $750,000 to Support Children's Summer Camps https://t.co/tVIoNa8JLc pic.twitter.com/5XMHraOHlH — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 10, 2022