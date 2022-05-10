1 dead, 1 seriously injured at quarry worksite north of Bobcaygeon: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating following a fatal workplace accident at a quarry site near Bobcaygeon,on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of two unresponsive men found at Buckhorn Sand and Gravel’s Bass Lane limestone quarry, a site located about 15 kilometres north of the village of Bobcaygeon

“The initial investigation revealed that the victims had been trapped between two vehicles,” OPP stated around 12:20 p.m.

Police say one person was person was pronounced dead at the scene and another individual suffered serious injuries and was first transported to an area hospital before being airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bass Lane — an unassumed road — is located in the Municipality of Trent Lakes off of County Road 49, near the border with the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development tells Global News Peterborough that the incident involved vehicles at the workplace.

“An MLTSD inspector has been assigned and our investigation is ongoing,” the ministry stated on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say the Office of the Chief Coroner is also assisting with the investigation.

more to come