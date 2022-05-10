Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 1 seriously injured at quarry worksite north of Bobcaygeon: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead, 1 injured following accident at quarry north of Bobcaygeon, Ont.' 1 dead, 1 injured following accident at quarry north of Bobcaygeon, Ont.
Peterborough County OPP say one person is dead and another suffered serious injuries following a workplace accident at a quarry north of Bobcaygeon on May 10, 2022. OPP responded around 6:45 a.m. to reports of two unresponsive men at the Buckhorn Sand and Gravel's Bass Lane quarry site. OPP say the victims were trapped between two vehicles. The investigation includes the Ministry of Labour, Officer of the Chief Coroner.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating following a fatal workplace accident at a quarry site near Bobcaygeon,on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of two unresponsive men found at Buckhorn Sand and Gravel’s Bass Lane limestone quarry, a site located about 15 kilometres north of the village of Bobcaygeon

“The initial investigation revealed that the victims had been trapped between two vehicles,” OPP stated around 12:20 p.m.

Police say one person was person was pronounced dead at the scene and another individual suffered serious injuries and was first transported to an area hospital before being airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

Trending Stories

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bass Lane — an unassumed road — is located in the Municipality of Trent Lakes off of County Road 49, near the border with the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Read more: Lanes closed after part of bridge falls onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development tells Global News Peterborough that the incident involved vehicles at the workplace.

“An MLTSD inspector has been assigned and our investigation is ongoing,” the ministry stated on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say the Office of the Chief Coroner is also assisting with the investigation.

more to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough County OPP tagBobcaygeon tagMinistry of Labour tagWorkplace accident tagIndustrial Accident tagTrent Lakes tagQuarry tagMunicipality of Trent Lakes tagQuarry Accident tagBuckhorn Sand and Gravel tagBass Lane tagquarry fatal accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers