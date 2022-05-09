Lanes closed after part of bridge collapses onto Highway 403 in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Brant County have closed off westbound lanes on Highway 403 at Wayne Gretzky Parkway after part of a bridge collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Brantford police says traffic is being rerouted from the 403 at Garden Avenue and King George Road and that travellers will need to use Colborne Street or Fairview Drive to bypass the highway.

Read more: OPP investigate person riding on back of cargo van travelling along Norfolk County highway

Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries or if the Ministry of Transportation has been notified of the matter.

More to come…

ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes of both #Hwy403 and Wayne Gretzky Parkway are closed. Please avoid the area. @BrantCommunity @CityofBrantford ^cv pic.twitter.com/9jPy4OuMhN — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement