Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk to seek re-election

The Mayor of Belleville’s name will be on the ballot once again during the next municipal election.
Mitch Panciuk announced Tuesday his intention to seek re-election in late October.
Panciuk, who also served as a city councillor, first sought the mayor’s office during the 2018 election.
“It has been my privilege to serve as your Mayor for the past 3 ½ years. I am so proud of how our community has come together to deal with the challenges we have faced and I am excited about the amazing future we have ahead of us,” Panciuk said in a media statement.
He adds he’s hoping to build on what he’s accomplished during the current term.
“If re-elected I will ensure the City of Belleville keeps the momentum going. Now is the time to build on the achievements of the past four years,” Panciuk said.
Comments