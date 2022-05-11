Menu

Canada

Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk to seek re-election

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 12:25 pm
Belleville Mayor, Mitch Panciuk announced Tuesday he will seek re-election in this fall's municipal election. View image in full screen
Belleville Mayor, Mitch Panciuk announced Tuesday he will seek re-election in this fall's municipal election. Global News

The Mayor of Belleville’s name will be on the ballot once again during the next municipal election.

Mitch Panciuk announced Tuesday his intention to seek re-election in late October.

Panciuk, who also served as a city councillor, first sought the mayor’s office during the 2018 election.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man says animals dying due to pollution from third crossing construction

“It has been my privilege to serve as your Mayor for the past 3 ½ years. I am so proud of how our community has come together to deal with the challenges we have faced and I am excited about the amazing future we have ahead of us,” Panciuk said in a media statement.

He adds he’s hoping to build on what he’s accomplished during the current term.

“If re-elected I will ensure the City of Belleville keeps the momentum going. Now is the time to build on the achievements of the past four years,” Panciuk said.

