Stolen F-150 found packed with tools, owners sought

A cache of tools was recovered last month and the Mounties are searching for the rightful owners.

A Ford F-150 that had been stolen on April 14 was recovered five days later from a residence in Kelowna, RCMP said in a press release.

“The box of the truck was full of large tools,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, of the Kelowna RCMP said.

“Investigators believe these tools may have been stolen from a job site.”

The tools seized include a hummel floor sander, Dewalt compressor, rigid compressor, two Bosch table saws and a Bosch mitre saw.

The rightful owner of the tools or anyone with information can call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and quote file 2022-21433.