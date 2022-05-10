Edmonton Oil Kings take 3-0 series lead with 5-4 OT win over Red Deer Rebels

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jake Neighbours scored the winner in overtime and the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Red Deer Rebels 5-4 to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oil Kings win 4-0 over Red Deer Rebels to open second-round playoff series

Luke Prokop scored, plus assisted on the game-winner at 7:17 of OT.

Dylan Guenther, Carter Souch and Justin Sourdif also scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot Red Deer 52-22.

Liam Keeler, Kalan Lind, Arshdeep Bains and Jhett Larson had singles for the Rebels, who scored two straight in the third period to tie the game.

Sebastian Cossa made 18 saves for Edmonton, while Connor Ungar turned aside 47 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Oil Kings readying for Rebels as 2nd round playoff series begins Thursday

Game 4 is Wednesday in Red Deer.