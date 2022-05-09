Pride 2022 events in and around Edmonton this June

Send this page to someone via email

With health restrictions eased, the Edmonton area is expecting to see a return to more in-person events this summer. That will be especially true with Pride Month in June.

Below is a list of some of the Pride events in and around the Edmonton area:

Various Djs, drag queens and local performers

Evolution Wonderlounge

Every Thursday – Sunday night

June 2 – June 30

Pride Month kick-off and proclamation

Edmonton City Hall Plaza

Friday, June 3

Fruit Loop PRIDE Reunited – Presented by TD

The Grindstone Theatre

Friday, June 3 – Sunday, June 5

Morinville Family BBQ

Morinville

Sunday, June 5

Fruit Loop PRIDE Recharged – Presented by TD

The Starlite Room

Saturday, June 11

St. Albert Pride

Rotary Park

Saturday, June 18

Edmonton Pride Fest

Churchill Square

Friday, June 24 – Saturday, June 25

Pride Drag Brunch

Churchill Square

Saturday, June 25

More events will be added as they are announced

