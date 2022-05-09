Pride 2022 events in and around Edmonton this June

With health restrictions eased, the Edmonton area is expecting to see a return to more in-person events this summer. That will be especially true with Pride Month in June.
Below is a list of some of the Pride events in and around the Edmonton area:
Various Djs, drag queens and local performers
Evolution Wonderlounge
Every Thursday – Sunday night
June 2 – June 30
Pride Month kick-off and proclamation
Edmonton City Hall Plaza
Friday, June 3
Fruit Loop PRIDE Reunited – Presented by TD
The Grindstone Theatre
Friday, June 3 – Sunday, June 5
Morinville Family BBQ
Morinville
Sunday, June 5
Fruit Loop PRIDE Recharged – Presented by TD
The Starlite Room
Saturday, June 11
Rotary Park
Saturday, June 18
Churchill Square
Friday, June 24 – Saturday, June 25
Churchill Square
Saturday, June 25
More events will be added as they are announced
