Entertainment

Pride 2022 events in and around Edmonton this June

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 7:58 pm
Big turnout for the Edmonton Pride Parade on Saturday, June 9, 2018. View image in full screen
Big turnout for the Edmonton Pride Parade on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Albert Delitala, Global News

With health restrictions eased, the Edmonton area is expecting to see a return to more in-person events this summer. That will be especially true with Pride Month in June.

Below is a list of some of the Pride events in and around the Edmonton area:

Various Djs, drag queens and local performers

Evolution Wonderlounge

Every Thursday – Sunday night

June 2 – June 30

Pride Month kick-off and proclamation

Edmonton City Hall Plaza 

Friday, June 3

Read more: How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting ‘vital’ LGBTQ2S+ safe spaces

Fruit Loop PRIDE Reunited – Presented by TD

The Grindstone Theatre

Friday, June 3 – Sunday, June 5

Morinville Family BBQ

Morinville

Sunday, June 5

Fruit Loop PRIDE Recharged – Presented by TD 

The Starlite Room 

Saturday, June 11

St. Albert Pride 

Rotary Park

Saturday, June 18

Read more: Edmonton Pride Festival returns to Churchill Square under new organization

Edmonton Pride Fest 

Churchill Square

Friday, June 24 – Saturday, June 25

Pride Drag Brunch

Churchill Square

Saturday, June 25

More events will be added as they are announced

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks debut 2SLGBTQ+ pride jersey' Vancouver Canucks debut 2SLGBTQ+ pride jersey
Vancouver Canucks debut 2SLGBTQ+ pride jersey – Mar 8, 2022
