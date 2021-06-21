Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Pride Month: How gay-straight alliances are helping Lethbridge youth

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Gay-straight alliances put on pause in Lethbridge due to COVID-19' Gay-straight alliances put on pause in Lethbridge due to COVID-19
As Pride Month and the current K-12 school year in Lethbridge come to a close, Eloise Therien has a look at how COVID-19 has impacted the operation of local GSAs, and what the hopes are when schools return to normal in the future.

Students in the LGBTQ2S+ community and their allies have an opportunity to support one another with gay-straight alliances (GSAs) or queer-straight alliances (QSAs) in Alberta’s schools.

For Grade 10 Lethbridge student Ash Siever, having a GSA at their school has been helpful in seeking support from peers and staff.

“Going to the GSA and knowing that I was safe — just having it there even if I didn’t show up — it was a comfort,” they explained.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic persisting throughout the 2020-21 school year, Ash hasn’t been able to participate in the weekly club — nor has anyone else.

“I definitely missed it and meeting new people and being able to participate in the queer community at LCI.”

Click to play video: '‘You have to fight’: GSA Students react to Jason Kenney victory' ‘You have to fight’: GSA Students react to Jason Kenney victory
‘You have to fight’: GSA Students react to Jason Kenney victory – Apr 17, 2019

Ash hopes that when the club can resume, it continues to expand. Prior to the pandemic, they said around 15 to 20 students would typically attend.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would love for it to grow. I think different GSAs across the city connecting would be great, and I think it’s something we need.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I would love for it to grow. I think different GSAs across the city connecting would be great, and I think it's something we need."

“It could be potentially the only outlet for youth who have nowhere to go (with) their own family,” said Kim Siever, Ash’s father.

Samuel Yamamoto, a GSA advisor at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, believes all schools should have some form of a gay-straight alliance.

Read more: Alberta legislature passes contentious Bill 24 strengthening gay-straight alliances

According to the Lethbridge School Division, four of its high schools and four of its middle schools have established a GSA.

“Studies have shown that even if the majority of the student body is not involved in the GSA, the existence of having a GSA within the school makes the school a better place, a safer space,” Yamamoto said.

“It’s just a time for the kids to get together with like-minded individuals, it is a support group. It’s a place where kids can really be safe with each other.”

Click to play video: 'Rally to maintain current GSA rules after UCP education plan released' Rally to maintain current GSA rules after UCP education plan released
Rally to maintain current GSA rules after UCP education plan released – Mar 28, 2019

However, GSAs haven’t always been an option for those in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think back to my time in high school and my earlier years, I wish I had such a resource like that,” said Lane Sterr, chair of the Lethbridge Pride Fest.

Sterr said he attended a religious school in a small British Columbia town, and didn’t feel supported in his youth.

Read more: Lethbridge city council candidate calls Pride committee ‘not inclusive’ after not inviting him to speak at event

“By having a GSA or having some kind of support system such as that, I think you can let these children flourish and just be themselves.”

If a school doesn’t have a GSA, anyone is welcome to start one. Resources on doing so are available on the province’s webpage.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
School tagLethbridge tagAlberta education tagHigh School tagalberta schools tagGSA tagLGBTQ2S tagGay Straight Alliance tagQueer tagLethbridge Schools taglethbridge pride tagLCI tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers