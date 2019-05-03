Global News at Noon Edmonton May 3 2019 2:01pm 01:33 Edmonton students walkout opposing government GSA rules Students around Alberta held a walkout on Friday morning in protest of the new provincial government’s rules on gay-straight alliances. Kent Morrison reports from Edmonton’s Victoria School. Student-led walkout across Alberta Friday opposing government’s GSA rules <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5237504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5237504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?